Nigerian filmmaker, JJC Skillz’s first baby mama, Taiye Fajemisin, has reacted amid rumours that he is having a troubled marriage with Funke Akindele

Taiye took to the comment section of JJC’s latest post and showed her support for Funke Akindele to the joy of fans

She prayed for God to bless JJC and Funke’s family and noted that she has their back at all times

The marriage between Nigerian actress Funke Akindele and filmmaker, JJC Skillz, has continued to cause a buzz especially after JJC’s first baby mama, Taiye Fajemisin, reacted to it.

In a new development, the mother of JJC Skillz’s 24-year-old daughter, Tamira Bello, took to the comment section of his post to show support for his family.

JJC had made a post to shut down rumours of his marriage with Funke facing troubles and Taiye reacted in his comment section.

Tamira’s mother showed love and support for Funke and JJC by noting that she has their back always. She also prayed for God to bless their family.

In her words:

“All peachy and plum. God bless your family blood. Remain blessed, we have your back always!”

See the post below:

Internet users react

JJC’s baby mama’s encouraging comment for him and Funke’s family raised a lot of interesting reactions online. Read some comments below:

Daezy_obi:

“I don’t want to mention names but other baby mamas need to learn.”

Iamrediva:

“God bless her....I'm sure she is super happy with her own life too.”

Festina_p:

“When you are happy with your own life, you won’t be bitter with other people’s life.”

Queen_olly:

“She's really matured honestly.”

Chizzywells:

“This could have been Pero but‍‍‍‍.”

Biodazzle:

“Now this is maturity and love ❤️ I'm here for it.”

Giftbymo_:

“Pero left the groupchat.”

Otobong912:

“Na all this rubbish Ini Edo dey try avoid.”

Interesting.

