Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is wowed about how her divorcee colleague, Nkechi Blessing handled her marriage breakup

Tonto who felt amazed by Nkechi's approach to the entire drama and the online rants commended her for being a crazy person

In reaction to Tonto's statement, Nkechi replied to her commendation and claimed her craziness is inbuilt, Nigerians have reacted to their exchange

Controversy-loving actress, Tonto Dikeh is shocked at how someone could take the online drama and dragging to a notch higher than herself.

Tonto expressed how surprised she is by her fellow divorcee actress, Nkechi Blessing's approach to her marriage collapse news and handed over the drama queen flower to her.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Nkechi Blessing's marriage breakup. rants. Credit: @tontolet @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Tonto took to her Twitter page to speak about how crazy Nkechi is:

"I think say I craze, take your flower."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nkechi replied that her own craziness is inbuilt.

Check out their exchange below:

Nigerians react to Tonto and Nkechi's exchange

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the interesting exchange between the two drama queens.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Shop_with_nome:

"There is nothing crazy about embarrassing yourself on social media. Let’s be honest with each other."

Qing_aloye_richie:

"Avoid industry girls if you want to live long."

Pyoor_

"Buh how do people fight those they have slept with ? Like street war ? Community war ? Family war ? Malice , court and all that ? Abi I be Mumu?"

Gella_xx:

"Tonto said take your floweryou've got to love her."

Victoriaansa:

"Two course mates."

Mriykeoflondon:

"When dating some guys or ladies, I just think you got to keep some secrets away from them because on the day of reckoning which is when the relationship ends, the entire universe will hear all them secrets . In fact relationship have now turned into a jamboree and GAMES ."

Yvonne1___:

"Nkechi and tonto suppose be sisters."

Nkechi Blessing's hubby Falegan announces marriage collapse

Legit.ng previously reported that Nkechi Blessing was served breakfast after her husband, Opeyemi Falegan, announced the end of their marriage via IG live.

Falegan, in the live video revealed that he has a name to protect and is not a husband to anyone including Nkechi.

The marriage collapse sparked reactions on social media as it comes weeks after the Nollywood actress said no one can take her man.

Source: Legit.ng