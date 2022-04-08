Popular Nollywood actor, Somadina Adinma, stirred massive reactions after speaking up for boyfriends who are not spending on their babes

The actor advised the ladies who are in such relationships to exercise patience because the man might be saving up to marry them

Nigerian have dragged him over the statement, some of them reminded him of the times he was dating Regina Daniels

Popular Actor, Somadina Adinma, got social media buzzing after he made an appeal to ladies who are dating stingy boyfriends.

Somadina took to his Instagram story channel to advise such ladies to exercise patience because the man might be saving up to get married to them.

Somadina Adinma gives relationship advice. Credit: @adinmasomadina

Source: Instagram

His advice sparked massive reactions from many social media users most especially ladies who dragged him to the filth.

According to him:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"If your boyfriend is not spending money on you it means he's saving to marry you. Be patient men are good people."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Somadina's advice

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Somadina's relationship advice. Most of them lampooned him and reminded him of his failed relationship with ex-lover, Regina Daniels.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Bukolavolume:

"Na why Ned Nwoko collect your babe."

Lovedoctorfab:

"A man that isn’t spending on you from the little he has, won’t spend on you even when he got billions."

Kofoworola_:

"Stingy man don drop quote."

Vic_torr_____:

"Na why person wey get money collect Regina from your hand."

Amina_minaah:

"We should be spending money on each other, if we don’t match each other’s energy, boy bye."

Gbojionunancy:

"This one na womanizer quote is too early abeg."

Ozor_iyanga_iii:

"Until Nwoko arrives and snatches her away."

Lulusmooth:

"Not everyone you date you must marry so bro spend the money now."

Marriage no longer validates a woman: RMD advises ladies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Richard Mofe-Damijo caused buzz online after he gave marriage advice to ladies.

The movie star noted that marriage and being a mother no longer validates women as he advised them to follow their hearts.

RMD's advice came amidst news of actress Nkechi Blessing's broken marriage and Nigerians reacted differently to it.

Source: Legit.ng