Veteran Nollywood actor Akinrade Adenrele recently clocked 75 and he was lovingly celebrated by friends, family and colleagues in the movie industry

The aged actor’s colleagues made him get into an emotional state as they stormed his house with a praise singer

Legit.ng has spotted fun videos from the actor’s birthday celebration that had several stars in attendance

Nollywood actor Akinrade Adenrele famous for his roles in Yoruba movie productions recently turned 75 to the delight of his fans and supporters.

The actor couldn’t contain his emotions as some colleagues in the entertainment industry came together to surprise him for his birthday.

Nollywood's Ade Adenrele clocks 75. Photo: @shabi_olorish_official/@adenreleprinceakinade

Source: Instagram

One video sighted online captured the moment actor Yinka Quadri was joined by other Yoruba stars as they stormed the celebrant's residence.

Although he tried to contain his joy, the 75-year-old actor eventually let out tears of joy as the outpour of love was somewhat overwhelming for him.

A praise singer was also heard in the background performing as people around tried to console the emotional celebrant.

Watch videos sighted online below:

Celebrant parties with friends

A different video also captured the festivities that went down in celebration of the actor's 75th birthday.

Adenrele was spotted in a lovely agbada outfit as guests who attended his party sprayed him money.

Watch video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

_desicolet_ said:

"He is 75 wow happy bday sir."

ashiat.adedeji.1 said:

"I am happy for you sir. Happy beautiful birthday to you sir. Almighty Allah will give you more opportunities to celebrate 80, 90 and more. Amin."

omowunmifolake said:

"Happy birthday to you Sir."

yiklad said:

"This man looks younger than Tinubu and he's even 75 yers."

