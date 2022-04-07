Blac Chyna and the popular Kardashian-Jenner family are preparing for their upcoming legal showdown about a cancelled TV show

Blac Chyna, who is Rob Kardashian's baby mama, is accusing the reality TV stars of influencing E! to pull the plug on her show titled Rob & Chyna in 2017

Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their mama Kris and her bae Corey Gamble are reportedly on the list of witnesses that could take the stand when the trial begins in a few days time

Blac Chyna is coming for the Kardashians. The stunner is preparing for her upcoming trial against the popular Kardashian-Jenner family on 15 April.

Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family will face off in court. Image: @blacchyna, @kimkardashian, @khloekardashian

Source: UGC

Blac, real name Angela White, filed the lawsuit against the reality TV stars back in 2017. She accused them of influencing E! to pull the plug on her reality show, Rob & Chyna.

Blac Chyna, 33, was the main cast member in the show together with one of her baby daddies, Rob Kardashian. They share a four-year-old daughter named Dream.

People reports that Kris Jenner and her boo, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloé and Kylie Jenner are on the list of witnesses the publication is in possession of. The now-defunct show's executive producer Ryan Seacrest is also on the list, according to the publication.

The world media cannot wait for the trial to star as the fans of the family and Blac Chyna are eagerly waiting for the outcome of the case. Blac used to get along with the family before she and her baby daddy ended their romance.

