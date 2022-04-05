Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially a married couple after secretly reciting their vows

The two who were in attendance at the just held Grammys got married on the same night at 1:30am at the Las Vegas chapel

Sources close to the two say they showed up with their marriage license and are expected to hold more celebrations with close friends and family

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker are officially married. The two are said to have taken their vows a few hours after the Grammys.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker

According to Daily Mail Online which broke the news, the celebrity couple consummated their union at 1:30am on Grammys night.

The famous pair did not allow the venue to take any photos as they preferred to bring their own photographer and security.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

They also showed up ready with their marriage license which they presented to the chapel's owner who also served as a witness.

According to TMZ, it was important for the couple to have an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the wedding so the 'King Of Rock And Roll' pronounced them man and wife.

Sources close to the couple also said that they plan to host other ceremonies to share their celebration with friends and families who did not make it to their secret wedding.

Kourtney on having small wedding

The 42-year-old mother had recently said that she was looking forward to having a small wedding with only close friends and family in attendance.

Kourtney and her Travis were reportedly looking to hold a small wedding, and only close friends and family were to be invited.

The wedding was supposedly set for May, and a source close to the reality TV star indicated that Kourtney only wants a low-key event.

According to the source then, Kourtney was looking for different dresses that she could wear on her wedding day.

The celebrity couple also recently left the internet stunned after hinting that they want to expand their family.

The reality TV star and Travis were spotted going to the hospital during a trailer of their new Kardashian show.

Kourtney has three kids while Barker has two kids and a stepdaughter whom he shares with his ex-wife.

Source: Legit.ng