A lovely mother and son video of Chioma Rowland and Ifeanyi Adeleke has emerged on social media and Nigerians are talking about it

Chioma made the hair of her handsome little son as they had a nice bonding time together in the video

The video has got fans gushing as many of them declared their love for the mother of one and their desire for her to become Davido's wife

Davido's third baby mama, Chioma Rowland, and her handsome son, Ifeanyi Adeleke gave their fans something to talk about.

Chioma shared a lovely mother and son video on her Instagram story channel where she was bonding with Ifeanyi.

Chioma was seen bonding with her son Ifeanyi. Credit: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

In the video, the beautiful mother was plaiting the hair of her young son as they listened to cool music in the process.

Social media users have complimented Chioma over the beautiful video she shared online.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the mother and son video

Social media users have commended Chioma and her son over the new video she shared on social media.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Vitu911:

"Love this baby @thechefchi ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @davido match made from heaven."

Vogueby_ad:

"Davido marry Chioma is Jesus name. Abi Na only me dey see how awesome this babe is? Naso Ifeanyi go get hair pass me."

Tito_interiors_concept:

"This is exactly how to serve mother and son goals. See love na. Make Davido just marry Chioma abeg."

Mystic__curves:

"Amazing mother taking care of her baby boy. Ifeanyi is cute sha, make I no go dey crush on small boy."

