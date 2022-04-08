Davido's third baby mama Chioma is having a good time in Dubai and she has updated her followers with beautiful photos

The mum of one showed off her curvy body in a one-piece swim suit and Nigerians could not help but gush over her

Beyond the beautiful complements, some people could not help but wonder if Davido knows how great his baby mama looks

Davido's ex-fiancee Chioma is in Dubai with her son, and the duo are having an amazing time which can be seen online.

The chef took to her Instagram page with photos of her wearing a one piece-swimming suit at the waterpark which generously showed off her banging body.

Chioma gets Nigerians gushing over her body Photo credit: @thechefchi

Chioma looked beautiful as usual and her adorable son, Ifeanyi also featured in one of the photos which she captioned:

"Waterpark bae."

See the photos below:

Nigerians react to Chioma's post

ms_dsf:

"Baby calm down."

officialamakakamalu:

"Is David seeing what I’m seeing."

tikisouth_00:

"Davido....you dey miss oooooooooo see sweet ejanla."

theboss_wears:

"You dey give me joy baby."

steltuoautosmarketplace:

"The last slide is everything."

nifferen_:

"It's the last slide for me."

oparah_somzy:

"So beautiful."

finegirl_vv:

"Chef chi is beauty."

chris.treasure:

"My girl, Hotter in water❤️❤️"

nazeerahhh___:

"It’s the booty for me."

ohenebaakuabee:

"Mama Ify, you no dey talk ooo neither do you rush, but when you post the pics, they speak for themselves."

Ice cream man frustrates Davido's son Ifeanyi in Dubai

Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, is currently on vacation with his mother, Chioma, in Dubai, and they are having the time of their lives.

However, Ifeanyi did not seem to enjoy it much after he was the victim of the games street ice-cream sellers are known to play in Dubai.

In a video posted on Chioma’s Instagram story, Ifeanyi was seen struggling to get a cone of ice cream from the vendor who continued to frustrate him.

In line with their usual games, the vendor continued to shift the cone away despite Ifeanyi’s many attempts to grab his ice cream.

