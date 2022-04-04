A courageous gent identified as Andrei took to social media to play a strategic prank on his girlfriend

In the clip, he is seen recording a video while holding a wig near his face to make it look like he is kissing a girl’s forehead

He later reveals that he received numerous missed calls from his bae in response to the video and people were left shaking on his behalf

A brave young man took to social media to share a video of how he pranked his girlfriend into thinking he was with another woman.

A man will think twice before pranking his girlfriend again. Image: @andreixcynthia/TikTok

The clip was shared on their joint couple’s TikTok account @andreixcynthia and showed the man holding a wig in an African braided hairstyle.

Andrei held the wig close to his face near his mouth while he recorded a snap on his phone, to make it look like he was kissing a girl’s forehead.

Andrei then switched to another clip that showed numerous missed calls on his phone from his bae who couldn’t have been too happy on the other side of the line.

He captioned the post:

“I f*** up, never again. African women don’t play games.”

Cyber citizens were left biting their nails in fear of the wrath he must have faced from his bae.

Check out some of their funny comments:

user8597698121062 replied:

“Can you post her reaction please.”

Mahima Ahmed said:

“She really says "16 missed calls”.”

y.d.k.m.e wrote:

“Bro was asking for a death wish.”

Paballo Kgware responded:

“Bengizokuloya mina.”

Romy van Doorn commented:

“I think you don’t have a gf anymore.”

Kale reacted:

“Hear me out what if he made this video to cover it up.”

langley_ said:

“You deadass wrong for not answering.”

