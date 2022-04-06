A hilarious video of veteran Nollywood comedian, Mr Ibu, has sparked massive reactions on social media as his fans are loving it

The comic actor who just recovered from sickness decided to jump on the funny remix Josh2funny made for Asake's Sungba

Josh2funny played around Mr Ibu's name in his funny remix and the actor took it to a whole new level with hilarious gestures in his own version

Popular Nollywood comedian, John Ikechukwu Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, sparked massive reactions with a video he shared on Instagram.

Instagram comedian, Josh2funny, had earlier made a remix for Asake's hit single, Sungba where he hammered on the statement 'Mr Ibu no dey waste time.'

The actor took Josh2funny wordplay to a whole new height as he recreated the lyrics with funny but easily decoded gestures while moving to the sound of the hilarious music.

Watch Josh2funny's original Sungba remix below:

In his caption of the video, Mr Ibu urged his fans to ask Josh2funny what he is not wasting time on.

Watch Mr Ibu's version of Josh2funny's Sungba remix below:

Nigerians react to Mr Ibu's funny video of Sungba remix

Social media users have taken to the comment section of Mr Ibu's post to drop hilarious statements about the video of Sungba remix he shared and also congratulate him on the restoration of his health

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

I_amdoyin04:

"I am so happy for you."

Hope.9763

"God is good am so so happy to see you uncle. Quick recovery."

Samuel_o_edward_:

"Thank God for perfect healing."

_Glamour_looks:

"So happy to see you recover uncle lbu."

Officialhenry364:

"Mr ibu no dey waste time."

