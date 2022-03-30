Laide Bakare's housewarming party also had veteran Yoruba actresses in attendance and they has fun while celebrating with her

Yetunde Wunmi, Madam Saje, Mama Ereko and others jumped to their feet as they dished out different moves while the band played

Despite their ages, the women moved their bodies and their happy dance sparked different reactions

Yoruba movie stars trooped out to celebrate with their colleague Laide Bakare at the housewarming party of her N100m mansion.

As the young trooped out in their coordinated asoebis, some of their older colleagues did not stay back at home.

Madam Saje and others having fun at Laide's party Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Mamas of the night

Popular actresses Madam Saje, Mama Ereko, Fali Werepe, and Yetunde Wunmi also showed up in their purple and white outfits.

A video of the four woman dishing out dancing skills while a band played was a great ohighlightf the star-studded event.

The actresses stood side by side under the tent as they jpoyfully sang along with the band.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

kween_temie1:

"Hmmm yoruba actress and party nah 5/6. Congratulations to her."

humbetee:

"This their make up ehn … life’s too short "

mummygio1212:

"Awon mami"

bec_kytrend:

"Dem use party curse una,expecially this yoruba industry,if una sneeze or cough, una go throw party com still call una papa *Wasiu* come play "

hakinwhale:

"They have money to buy aso ebi but Dem Dey do fund raising for Kemi afolabi…it’s well "

azizshakky:

"Congratulations to Laide Bakare."

luxurybyaddieshakara:

"Our sweet maamis"

Laide Bakare's mother sings and dances as she enters actress' mansion

Popular Nigerian actress, Laide Bakare, is now the proud owner of a new mansion and she took to social media to flaunt it.

In a post, Laide Bakare was seen showing her aged mother the new property and she was left in awe.

The actress’ mother then proceeded to sing and dance as she expressed great joy over her daughter’s achievement.

Not stopping there, she also showered prayers on the film star. According to Bakare, she has been making her mother proud since her teenage years.

