Fans of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Liquorose, have made her a millionaire overnight on her 27th birthday

The reality star was given the huge sum of N20m and a new Benz which has sparked reactions on social media

Liquorose's colleague, Cross has also reacted, the young man could not believe the gifts the dancer got as he congratulated her

BBNaija star, Liquorose Afije, turned 27 on March 31, 2022, and her fans made sure the birthday made headlines on social media.

To celebrate the reality star’s new age, her fans threw her a big party where they presented her with an array of beautiful gifts, N20m, a billboard shoutout, and a new Benz.

Cross says he will go back for BBNaija Photo credit: @crossda_boss/@liquolions

Source: Instagram

Cross reacts to Liquorose's gifts

In a video sighted online, Cross could not hide his shock after he saw the gifts his friend received on social media.

Before congratulating Liquorose, Cross contemplated going back to the BBNaija house so that he can get such special treatment from his fans.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Cross' video

ooja_nancy54:

"Cross is a good guy that always appreciate people around him when he see good thing."

omale_marybrandy:

"Normally my liquor baby is blessed "

beulahogunjobi:

"God anointed head with oil in the presence of her enemy."

iam_lovie__:

"Bcos e choke oo, and they keep bringing more! She shouldn’t throw a party,she should just relax"

slimply_success:

"E choke oooo who be annonymous abeg."

iamzamangwevu:

"She's blessed Cross my darling."

juuufreta__:

"I like friends who aren’t envious like cross."

jossy_ade:

"Oil dey her head... liquorose is blessed."

Two fans gift Liquorose N5m

Some fans of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Liquorose decided to spoil her ahead of her 27th birthday with a huge gift.

Two female fans identified as Big Kiki and Radiant showed how much they love, appreciate, and support Liquorose by gifting her five million naira.

In a post sighted online, the dancer was seen with a huge dummy cheque and a smile on her face. Big Kiki also assured her that the spoiling will continue.

Source: Legit.ng