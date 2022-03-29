Popular Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold is having the time of his life as he spends some time in France, where he visited the Louvre museum

Adekunle Gold also shared photos from the museum, which also include the photo he had with the portrait of the Mona Lisa

In one of the videos he shared, Adekunle Gold compared the Louvre palace with the home of popular businessman E-money in Nigeria

Nigerian singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold sure knows how to holiday as he visits France and toured the world's most visited museum, the Lourve Museum.

For Adekunle Gold, the visit to France was a dream come true as he got to take a picture with the real portrait of the Mona Lisa, which he had photoshopped nine years ago.

Photos from Adekunle Gold's visit to the Louvre museum. Credit: @Adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

A look at the videos the singer shared on his Instastory showed he was super excited to be at the museum.

In a particular video, Adekunle Gold was heard comparing the Lourve Palace with the home of Nigerian businessman E-money, whose house has a touch of gold and the colour red.

See some of the photos from Adekunle Gold's visit to the Lourve palace:

According to Wikipedia, the Louvre Museum is considered the world's most-visited museum, and a historic landmark in Paris, France. It is the home of some of the best-known works of art, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo. A central landmark of the city, it is located on the Right Bank of the Seine in the city's 1st district or ward.

The museum is housed in the Louvre Palace, initially built in the late 12th to 13th century under Philip II. Due to urban expansion, the fortress eventually lost its defensive function, and in 1546 Francis I converted it into the primary residence of the French Kings

