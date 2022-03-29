Popular musician, Adekunle Gold has used his recent visit to Paris as an opportunity to motivate Nigerians

Nine years ago when the singer was known more as a photoshop artist, he manipulated a photo of himself and the famous painting Mona Lisa together

Years down the line, an excited Adekunle Gold shared photos from his visit to the Louvre museum where the painting is and expressed regret that his father didn't get to see it

Before popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, became an award-winning artist, he used to do hilarious photoshops of himself with celebrities and places.

The singer had nine years ago, photoshopped himself with the popular Mona Lisa painting and his dream recently came true.

Adekunle Gold's Mona Lisa dream comes true Photo credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

AG Baby as he is fondly called is currently in France and he used the opportunity to visit the Louvre museum where the Mona Lisa is kept.

The singer shared photos from his sightseeing in France and even included the 9-year-old photoshopped photo as a source of motivation for his fans.

He also expressed regret that his late dad did not get to see the famous painting.

"Last 2 slides is where your inspiration for today is. IYKYK✌"

See the post below:

Nigerians gush over cute video of Simi and Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold and Simi are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the music industry because of how hard they love each other.

AG Baby turned 35 on January 28 and Simi made sure that he not only had fun but also went all out to celebrate him.

Part of a video Simi shared showed the moment staff at a restaurant they went to brought Adekunle Gold a cup cake with a lighted candle as they sang for him.

The singer could not hide his surprise as he asked his wife if she made that happen. Shortly after, the lovers ended up at a waterfall in Mexico.

