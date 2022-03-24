Popular social media made comedian and activist Mr Macaroni returned to his primary school as a guest of honour for an inter-house sports competition

Macaroni seized the opportunity to recount what happened between him and a teacher who punished him for being rude

The comedian also applauded all his teachers as he thanked them for imparting his life when he was in school

Popular comedian and activist Debo Adedayo also known as Mr Macaroni has shared some photos from his visit to his nursery and primary school.

Macaroni revealed he returned to the school to join in their annual Inter-House Sports Ceremony while adding that he graduated from the school in 2002.

Mr Macaroni Returns to His Primary School. Credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

The comedian who was a punctuality prefect at the school also recounted how he ended up being flogged after he tried to get a teacher sacked for punishing him.

He said:

"One day, I was rude to my Teacher, Mr Ogunbanwo. He asked me to kneel down. My mom happened to be going round classes that day and she saw me. I quickly jumped up and told her my Teacher punished me hoping she would sack him Mama asked Mr Ogunbanwo to flog me anyhow he liked. That was one of the days I tried running away from the House ."

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Mr Macaroni returns to his primary school

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

promochuks:

" Those were your early years of acting .. ."

nekie_neka:

"Awwww at your consistency in giving back to those who nortured you at different stages of your growth, and LMAOOOOOO at funny story in the caption."

debbbiana:

"Choiii my school ooo. Been looking for the school since. Went back but they left Abebi close ."

mua_hairs:

"Hmmm now if any mother come and see her child kneeling waiting for punishment. The reaction the teacher will get from her eehn! Let me stop here."

