Chris Brown, Mario, and Tank serenaded guests at Umar Kamani's birthday celebration with their old R&B songs that had everyone singing along

Actress and singer Christina Milan also made Umar's day extra special when she took to the stage and danced to her old hit Dip It Low

The fans of the Old Skool R&B singers shared that the superstars took them down memory lane and praised them for belting out their classic hits

Chris Brown, Mario and Tank performed at Umar Kamani's birthday party on Tuesday night, 22 March.

The talented singers performed their Old Skool R&B hits during the celebration.

Chris Brown, Mario and Tank performed their Old Skool R&B songs at Umar Kamani’s birthday party. Image: @chrisbrownofficial, @marioworldwide, @therealtank

Source: Instagram

Christina Milan also made Umar's birthday extra special when she took the spotlight and dipped it low.

The fans of all the artists who performed during the night said they took them on a trip down memory lane.

The Shade Room took to Instagram and posted clips from Chris Brown, Mario, Tank and Christina's performances.

The outlet captioned the post:

"#PressPlay: Okay! The fellas brought the vocals OWT last night for #UmarKamani’s birthday party, #Roomies! #ChrisBrown, #Mario and #Tank put on performances, and #ChristinaMilian was in the building dippin’ it low too!"

Watch the videos here.

R&B lovers took to the comment section to share their reactions to the unplugged performances.

ejking21 wrote:

"Man, this was such a dope night it felt like old times with everybody!! And y’all forgot snoop came out and blessed us too!!!!"

therealtank said:

"This is how we make R&B great again! Together!"

ci_sassy commented:

"Love this, a whole vibe. Mario can sing, so underrated."

__ajh wrote:

"Mario is so underrated like this man can siinngggg."

candis_laz said:

"Nice! And all of them can actually sing…"

allydsworld commented:

"Had all the vocalist out. Let me book them for my bday too, all bangers."

iitsimaanee wrote:

"They’ll never be another Chris brown. He’s so unique."

domingo_loso added:

"I love this, same generation as me. Breezy and Mario, listening to them come out as teenagers, lovely sound and experience."

