The Sun in Lagos Can Kill: Nons Miraj Complains Few Days After Returning From the UK, Nigerians React
- Barely a few days after she returned to Nigerian, popular comedian Nons Miraj has sparked reactions online as she complained of Lagos heat
- This comes after the comedian, during her stay in the UK, complained of the cold while adding that it was lonely over there
- Nigerians have taken to social media to react, with many dragging and saying she is confused and doesn't know what she wants
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker Nons Miraj, better known as Ada Jesus, is at the receiving end of massive criticism on social media as she lamented on the heat in the country.
Miraj, who was in the UK a few days ago, complained about how cold it was; however, upon her return to Nigeria, she made a video saying she wanted to go back.
She also complained of the situation of power supply in the country.
Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, she wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
"The sun in this Lagos now eh, Jesus it can kee."
See her post below:
See the video below:
Nigerians drag Nons Miraj
Nigerians have taken to the comment section to drag the skit maker as many said she doesn't know what she wants.
Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:
wunmi_wolferealtorsng:
"Before you even land, you can feel Nigeria’s heat in the sky."
big__donald__:
"Abeg make ona nor de used ona abroad issues de worry me #nor pressure me."
zhu_zuh:
"You didn’t knew noni ."
teni.teniiola:
"I didn’t knew, oloyinbo isonu ."
jenigalant:
"We go travel too amen so we sef go deh confused ."
Everywhere is boring, no Yaba or Ojuelegba: Influencer Nons Miraj cries out, says she won't go to London again
zhee___xoxo:
'‘Literally’ don suffer fr Nigerians hand any small English ‘literally’."
billyempire2:
"Werey nor be Nigeria u comot go UK before?wic be wen I was there nobody told me Nigeria was hot ."
adannaya_official:
"If confusion was a person Mtchewww."
Nons Miraj says the UK is boring
Popular influencer and content creator, Nons Miraj took to social media to warn Nigerians about how dry and boring the UK is.
Miraj in the video raised her voice as she vowed not to return to the UK. She continued by saying that the city is too boring and peaceful.
According to her, there are no chants of bus stops and she doesn't run across the road the way she does in Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng