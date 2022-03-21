Barely a few days after she returned to Nigerian, popular comedian Nons Miraj has sparked reactions online as she complained of Lagos heat

This comes after the comedian, during her stay in the UK, complained of the cold while adding that it was lonely over there

Nigerians have taken to social media to react, with many dragging and saying she is confused and doesn't know what she wants

Popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker Nons Miraj, better known as Ada Jesus, is at the receiving end of massive criticism on social media as she lamented on the heat in the country.

Miraj, who was in the UK a few days ago, complained about how cold it was; however, upon her return to Nigeria, she made a video saying she wanted to go back.

She also complained of the situation of power supply in the country.

Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, she wrote:

"The sun in this Lagos now eh, Jesus it can kee."

Nigerians drag Nons Miraj

Nigerians have taken to the comment section to drag the skit maker as many said she doesn't know what she wants.

wunmi_wolferealtorsng:

"Before you even land, you can feel Nigeria’s heat in the sky."

big__donald__:

"Abeg make ona nor de used ona abroad issues de worry me #nor pressure me."

zhu_zuh:

"You didn’t knew noni ."

teni.teniiola:

"I didn’t knew, oloyinbo isonu ."

jenigalant:

"We go travel too amen so we sef go deh confused ."

zhee___xoxo:

'‘Literally’ don suffer fr Nigerians hand any small English ‘literally’."

billyempire2:

"Werey nor be Nigeria u comot go UK before?wic be wen I was there nobody told me Nigeria was hot ."

adannaya_official:

"If confusion was a person Mtchewww."

Nons Miraj says the UK is boring

Popular influencer and content creator, Nons Miraj took to social media to warn Nigerians about how dry and boring the UK is.

Miraj in the video raised her voice as she vowed not to return to the UK. She continued by saying that the city is too boring and peaceful.

According to her, there are no chants of bus stops and she doesn't run across the road the way she does in Nigeria.

