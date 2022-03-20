Nigerian singer, Davido, has gotten fans speculating after he posted a photo of a Rolex watch he recent purchased

Around the same time, a video of Chioma surfaced on social media in which she was spotted rocking a similar watch

A blogger identified as Coded blog shared a post speculating that Rolex was gotten for his ex-fiancee, Chioma

Nigerian singer, Davido, recently took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of a Rolex watch he purchased.

Shortly afterwards, a video surfaced which saw his ex-fiancee and third baby mama, Chioma Rowland, rocking a similar watch.

Fans have reacted with excitement. Photo credit: @davido, @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

The video which has since gone viral had blogger, Coded Blog speculated that the said watch Davido had posted was for Chioma.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users react

acewells370:

"She deserves Rolex and more. Love her❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ivymsooofficial:

"Yessssss just what I love to see"

happidonacecw:

"Pls rock every thing in davido house na your house dats where you belong."

damselmeemar:

"OMG I’m so happy marriage coming soon "

adiatu_shaidat:

"She deserve it her eye dnt see plenty."

finedaughter1:

"Things l love to hear ❤️❤️❤️"

amarachi.onuoha:

"I love them together ❤"

mynameismissp:

"Well deserving."

idywilzz:

"Im@the happiest "

blessing_nzekwue:

"As it should be"

Singer Davido sported at the studio in designer sneakers worth over N300k

David Adeleke is not one to ever be caught unfresh. A video of the singer popularly known as Davido recently surfaced on social media in which he is seen vibing to some music at a studio.

Dressed in a swaggy ensemble comprising of a t-shirt, a pair of jeans and some sneakers, the singer looked stylish as always.

A brief search through the internet shows that the singer rocked some designer pieces in the video.

The Good Time crooner rocked UK brand Opulent Apparel's CBO Oversized T-Shirt in Custard colour. For his bottoms, he sported a pair of Zeuz V.1 Distressed Jeans which according to Thirsty Lab is retailing for N124,650 ($300).

Zazoo Zeh Crooner Portable begs Wizkid to collaborate with him on multiple songs

Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable Omolalomi is back in the news and this time, it's about his request directed at music superstar, Wizkid.

In a recent Instagram upload, the Zazoo Zeh crooner pleaded with Wizkid to collaborate with him on multiple songs.

Portable, in the video, expressed his desire to make a complete EP (Extended Play) with the Made In Lagos crooner.

Source: Legit.ng