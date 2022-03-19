Big Brother Naija reality star, Whitemoney, recently opened up about a lady who once claimed to be pregnant for him

In what appears to be a radio interview, he revealed that the lady told his mother about it but she welcomed the news instead

Several social media users have reacted to the video which appears to have gone viral on the internet

Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi who is better known as Whitemoney has left social media users buzzing with reactions following a recent revelation.

In a recent interview, the 2021 BBNaija winner opened up about how his mother handled a particular situation involving a lady claiming to be pregnant for him - post-BBNaija.

Internet users have received the story with mixed feelings.

Source: Instagram

The Shine Ya Eyes star revealed that after the lady reached out to his mother to inform his mother about the baby, Whitemoney revealed that his mother was rather welcoming of the news.

He stated that what made his mother believe the story was the fact that he was friends with the lady in question before going into the BBNaija house.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

While the story may seem believable to some people - especially his fans - others accused the realty TV star of making up the story.

Check out some comments below:

sunshinegal221:

"Odogwu the spender, she was targeting ur money"

adolomaureeniromi:

"Oga dey lie."

sunshinegal221:

"Desperate women everywhere...but Odogwu will always dodge them."

jane.ginika.5:

"Odogwu she came for your money."

kingwalker01:

"This guy too dey lie I beg."

whitemoney.kitchen:

"But what's with desperados and trying to trap our Mazi? I know he's the air y'all breathe but cool down naaa"

