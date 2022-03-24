An old video has emerged of legendary singer, 2baba’s wife, Annie, having a good time with her daughter and her stepchildren

The video reemerged online following the drama that came up from the Young, Famous and African reality show that trended

In the clip, Annie was seen to be relating very well with her step kids and internet users had a lot to say about it

Popular Nollywood actress and singer 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, is in the news again over the relationship she has with her step children.

Just recently, an old video reemerged on social media showing Annie enjoying a bonding moment with two out of her five stepkids.

In the clip, 2baba, Annie, and their two daughters, Isabel and Olivia as well as two of her step children, Nino and Zii, were seen having a good time at home.

They all laughed and bantered as a magician showed them some tricks in the throwback clip.

Internet users react

The resurfaced video of Annie with her stepkids raised a number of interesting comments online. Fans noted that she related very well with them.

Read some reactions below:

Kay_k_101:

“The way the kids are free around Annie says alot, she's a good woman❤️.”

_Thisisama_:

“The way Annie is relating to all ❤.”

Ose_pcollections:

“Na waiting 2baba see in her when e no fit marry another she is a mother to all.”

Joynnk0512:

“So tey Annie self don resemble 2baba.”

Bhollaarrhh:

“So beautiful to watch.”

I met 2baba before everybody but my first child is his 5th: Annie speaks

Annie Idibia recently got emotional and even shed tears as she spoke about her complicated relationship with her husband and legendary singer, 2baba.

Annie, who is part of the celebrities on the Young, Famous and African reality show, got vulnerable with some of her co-stars as she spoke on her marriage.

The mother of two spoke on how you meet someone, know them first, then suddenly hear the news of two other women having babies for him.

According to the actress, her first baby is 2baba’s fifth child. Annie also noted that it had caused her a lot of humiliation and embarrassment as she wondered how a person could make the same mistake twice.

