Popular singer Waje has gotten many of her fans talking after she made confessions about some of the things she did while growing up

Waje revealed she would lie to her mother under the guise she was going for fellowship in order to party with friends

Reacting, some Nigerians commented she was lucky she turned out good in life as she would have been bashed if she had ended up a failure

Everyone has that one experience from their childhood that others may not know except those who experienced it together with them.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Waje has recounted some memories she had while growing up.

Waje confesses lying to mom about going to fellowship in order to party with friends. Credit: @Officialwaje

The singer, who grew up under a strict mom, revealed she would lie to her about going to the fellowship in order to party with friends.

Waje made this known via her Twitter page, where she revealed she was gisting with a friend and forgot her mother was nearby.

She wrote:

"Was gisting with a friend on the phone and reminiscing on how I used to tell mum I was going to agape force fellowship as a cover up to party with my friends forgetting my mum was right there in the living room with me.. Too late, she can’t flog me now."

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Waje's post

Legit.ng captured some reactions from some of Waje's fans and followers.

See them below:

Jaykaymo:

"God helped you that in the end you made money sha, if not she for insult you upside down say na why e no better for you be that."

maxijojojin:

"U get luck if na my mum she'll slap me from back."

Stickman001:

"But she can still talk ooooo."

its_marktony:

"Sugar mummy, so you sef dey do this kind thing before."

