Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has said her marriage remains unshaken despite the ugly marital crisis that rocked that of dancer Korra Obidi and her oyinbo husband, Dr Justin Dean.

According to the movie star who is happily married to Fisayo Michael Olagunju, aka MC Fish, she is not ready to stop posting her happy moments on social media just because Korra and her husband did the same and ended up having issues.

Korra Obidi's Marital Issue Made Me Shed Tears: Anita Joseph Says She Won't Stop Posting Moments With Hubby

In an interview with Legit.ng she said:

"When Korra's issues started people were dragging me. Ahhhh one even told me that is remaining me. Like, they are waiting for my marriage to crash. Well, I feel pity for the people dragging oh me because they are giving me reasons to post more. I won’t ever stop posting my happy moments on social media. Naaaa never! Korra's case will never make me post less of my happy moments with hubby on Instagram."

Asked how she feels seeing such once-upon-a-time beautiful union going through troubled waters, Joseph said:

"I felt sad oh. Haaa no marriage breakup has hurt me the way that of Korra and Dean did. And again they have a new baby. I shed a tear. Their marriage breakup pained me a lot. I didn’t stop saying God forbid. It’s can’t be true."

Joseph also confirmed that her husband's family doesn't disturb her or get worked up seeing their PDA (Public Display of Affection) on social media.

"My in-laws are God sent. In fact they are my best friends. My mum in-love teaches me Yoruba some weekends. They say anything that make us happy and in peace is what matters. That's all! They are happy for us.."

