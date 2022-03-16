Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla clocked 21 recently and she threw a lavish exclusive carnival-like party

Beyond the expensive gifts, and lavish spending, Priscilla's huge castle cake was one of the highlights of the night

According to reports online, the popular actress spent N4m on the cake and different reactions have followed

Iyabo Ojo's daughter and second child, Priscilla recently celebrated her 21st birthday in style and it was a star-studded affair.

The exclusive party was a lavish affair and one of the highlights of the night was the huge multiple-tiered castle cake.

Nigerians react to Iyabo Ojo's daughter's cake Photo credit: @its_priscy/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Iyabo Ojo spent a whopping sum of N4m on the cake for her beautiful daughter.

The castle cake was white,well lit and decorated with feathers, flowers and other beautiful props.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Priscilla's alleged N4m cake

danidoofficial:

"These things won't be necessary in heaven."

tomilondon_:

"She has done well for her kids. As she should "

phat_girl_diva:

"How the wedding cake go come dey ??"

awesome_nengilicious:

"After the birthday,it's to use the hall and cake for wedding "

kikimiyaki:

"Unecessary show off.. everybody won do pass d next person."

maryokonye:

"Lmao. How can this rubbish with white sutana be 4m. There’s actually very little cake here, just plastic and satin material."

njaey:

"How much cake is in there.This is a deco that was arranged. The cake there no reach 3 pans."

ekehwas:

"Programming her and welcoming her into the league."

Huge cake and expensive gifts for Priscilla's 21st birthday

Priscilla, the beautiful daughter and second child of Iyabo Ojo clocked 21 on March 13 and as the celebrity that she is, she got lots of love online.

The birthday girl who had planned an exclusive party took to her Instagram page to share the surprises she got and her look for her lavish party.

A post that made the rounds on social media showed Priscilla's huge cake for her party, one of the highlights for the night.

Priscilla also showed off the gifts and surprise packages she got from people on Instagram.

