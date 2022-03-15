Actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, recently paid a courtesy visit to senior colleague Kanayo O. Kanayo

The veteran Nollywood actor shared a video on his Instagram page that captured the moment he presented his book to Edochie

Edochie’s show of respect to the actor stirred different reactions from netizens as many wished the two well in their endeavours

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently humoured his fans and followers on social media with a video post.

The video captured the veteran actor’s brief meeting with junior colleague, Yul Eodchie, who appeared to have paid him a courtesy visit.

Yul Edochie visits Kanayo O. Kanayo. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Edochie who is currently nurturing his presidential ambition waited patiently as Kanayo signed an autograph on a copy of his latest publication.

This was followed by the older actor presenting the book to his colleague and Edochie was quick to bow, and almost go on his knees as he expressed appreciation for the book gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the video, the respected actor wrote:

“Readers are Leaders. No wonder he is always aspiring to lead .it's a hunger you can't quench. If you are not angry about the state of things in your country , then you are no better than a saboteur. Goodluck bro . @yuledochie.”

See his post below:

Kanayo, Edochie's fans react

mariamakhemalai said:

"I love the respect."

1st.interior_curtain.world said:

"Humble Junior colleague."

patriciahorne said:

"I love it so much respect❤️."

gloria.jordan.77770 said:

"Prof we see how you just did that!!advertisement congratulations on your book two great actors.. Nice!!"

officialiykdavidson said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ so humble."

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares video of his real sacrifice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo shared a video showing fans where the real sacrifice for his success emanates from.

The veteran movie star was seen during a brainstorming session with colleagues and they were having discussions about an individual to be considered for a movie project.

A portion of the video also captured Kanayo noting that the meeting is going on at midnight and the only sacrifice he has had to make is hard work.

Source: Legit.ng