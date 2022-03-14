A Nigerian journalist Taiwo Alabi has stated that Nigerian singer Portable deserves to be at a rehabilitation centre and not at a show performing

The Journalist's statement didn't go down well with one Portable's fans who claimed gangsters who are into in the US like the singer are applauded and their song streamed by Nigerians

However, other Nigerians seem to agree with Taiwo that Portable needed help, especially after he called help, claiming some people were after his life

Nigerian Journalist Taiwo Alabi has called for help for Nigerian controversial singer Portable. According to him, the singer should be at a rehabilitation centre and not at shows performing.

Taiwo stated that Portable may have made it to fame but claimed drugs had ruined him and he needed help.

Journalist Taiwo Alabi says Portable should be at a rehabilitation centre. Credit: @Portablebeaby @Taiwoalabiho2

Source: Instagram

The statement, however, didn't sit down well with one of the singer's fans who compared him to some of the American gangsters who are into music and doing well.

In his response, Taiwo said:

"Are you referring to my tweet? Coz I don’t think that I have condemned him for that. I said the dude should be cleaned, not talking about gangsterism. Who are the people in rehab in developed countries?"

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Journalist says Portable needs to be rehabilitated

Many Nigerians on social media have since agreed with Taiwo on his statement, with many adding that Portable need help.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

forlahbee

"Funny how most people think rehabilitation is a bad thing or is wishing people bad luck. Local mentality."

ema_obz:

"Very honest opinion. Portable needs rehab."

precious_pearls_bridals

"That Alexander guy read what Tope wrote but did not understand! Truth be told, the guy needs help!"

_nelo_xx:

"You see I said it but y’all are trolling me... his friends should tell him the truth... this guy needs help."

