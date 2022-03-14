Barack Obama, the former president of the United States of America, says he has tested positive for COVID-19

In a social media post, Obama says his wife, Michelle, tested negative, and they have both been vaccinated

Social media users are sending words of encouragement to the former US president and are hoping that he will recover soon

WASHINGTON - Well wishes have been pouring in for the former United States of America president, Barack Obama, following his announcement that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to social media on Sunday night, March 13, Obama stated that he tested for the coronavirus after suffering from a scratchy throat for a few days. He went on to say that despite the scratchy throat, he is fine.

Former US President Barack Obama says he tested positive for Covid19 after suffering from a scratchy throat. Image: Alex Wong

Source: Getty Images

In the tweet, Obama stated that the former US First Lady, Michelle Obama tested negative and they are both lucky to have been vaccinated and taken their booster shots. Obama also encouraged others to also get their shots even though cases in the US are going down, reports SABC News.

Obama's post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."

Netizens wish Barack Obama a speedy recovery

Social media users have sent sweet messages to the former US president stating that they wish him well in his recovery. Some even stated that they are praying for Obama's recovery.

Here are some comments:

@mmpadellan said:

"We are all praying hard for you to recover, President Obama.YOU GOT THIS!!!! "

@AngelaBelcamino said:

"Sending you get well vibes, President Obama. Thank you for advocating for vaccinations. Get well soon."

@Iron_Burns said:

"Thank you for being open and spreading awareness. Everyone GET THE SHOT. GET BOOSTED!"

@thisisme0311 said:

"Feel better. I wish more people understood the importance of vaccines."

@AceLuceroTech said:

"God Bless President Obama. Please get well soon. The world needs you."

@SinghLions said:

"Get well soon. You’re the strongest President ever. You’ll recover in a jiffy. Waheguru Ji Mehar Karo "

The Queen tests positive for COVID-19, 95-year-old monarch has mild symptoms

Legit.ng previously reported that Her Royal Majesty, the Queen Elizabeth II of England, tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently only carrying out light duties. The 95-year-old monarch is fortunately only experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms".

Her son, Prince Charles, is believed to have passed the virus on to his mother when they had direct contact. The prince met the Queen in the week that he was diagnosed with the virus. A number of cases have been reported at Windsor Castle since the meeting.

The Queen celebrated 70 years on the throne, the longest-reigning monarch. Her platinum jubilee was held on 6 February.

Source: Legit.ng