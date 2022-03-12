Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate, Tega Diminic has revealed in an Instagram live that her set does not need to come together for the usual reunion

According to the mum of one, there's nothing to talk about because her fellow housemates are loving people

Nigerians however disagree with Tega as many noted that she does not want her escapade with Boma in the house revisited

While many Nigerians are looking forward to the reunion show for the Shine Ya Eye housemates, Tega is of the opinion that it's not necessary.

Tega answered questions from her fans on her IG live and when the issue of a reunion came up, she replied that she's not sure there will be one because there is no need.

Nothing to talk about

According to her, their set was peaceful and there is no need to gather people around because there is nothing to talk about.

The mum of one added that even if a reunion happened, it would not be as juicy as other past sets because she and her other colleagues do not have issues with one another.

Tega also asked people about the authenticity of what they think they saw while she was in the house.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tega's statement

Many people are of the opinion that Tega does not want her escapade with Boma revisited during the reunion hence her reason for saying there's no need for one.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

aliusandra:

"No reunion because because she doesn't want her acting with Boma to be revisited. We want it ASAP."

callme_clarasimdi:

"We must have reunion with Maria, Beatrice, Nini, Jackie and Angel"

iam_omaraa:

"Na lie especially you and boma we must do reunion don't go through corners."

itsrosemond:

"You don’t want us to know the whole thing you did "

r._i._a._m:

"Wait till the reunion, then you will know there are things to talk about."

Tega replies fan who scolded Boma for commenting on her post

In a post sighted online, Tega did her version of a viral video and in the caption, advised people not to let anyone stop them from finding their true love.

Boma decided to react to the video with fire emojis but the gesture did not go well with a fan. According to the fan, Boma was not supposed to comment on that particular video because he would eventually earn Tega backlash on social media.

Tega however did not find the fan's intervention funny as she asked why Boma should not comment on the video.

