Singer Enisa has delighted fans with a video learning different African dances with her coach, Nneka Irobunda

In the Twitter clip, the Love Cycle musician shakes and whines as she follows the moves of her Nigerian-born teacher

Fans were quick to go under the comment section of her post to gush over her beauty and effort

Singer Enisa Nikaj, known professionally as Enisa, has excited fans with a lovely video learning different African dances with her coach, Nneka Irobunda.

In a post, the American singer, songwriter, and model is seen following the dance moves of her Nigerian-born New York-raised coach. The duo jammed to rapper Burna Boy's hit song On The Low.

Photos of singer Enisa Source: Enisa

Source: Instagram

Captioning the video, Enisa said:

''Here's a video of me learning different African dances, in case you wanted a good laugh today.''

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The video in which the famous Burn This Bridge and Love Cycle singer twerks and whines her waist to the popular banger of the Nigerian Grammy-award winner has garnered tons of reactions.

Some members of the internet community commented.

Reacts trail the video

@BrightenEne commented:

''You did well, you dance better than.''

@JeremiahGiwa said:

''You are doing great I could teach you cool moves to.''

@johnlewis002 said:

''Dance like you own it cause if you dance Nigeria dance like you don’t own it then it’ll look funny, trust me you don’t want to look funny when serious.''

@ajayisamuel01 commented:

''Enisa, those clothes ain't they heavy on you like this is a dance tutorial wear something make we see the full shape and body na.''

Talented Lady in Heels Leads Young Men in Dance Lesson with Intense Energy

In more stories, Legit.ng reported that a young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips seen by Legit.ng, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

Source: Legit.ng