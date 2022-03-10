Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has dropped new photos of himself as he revealed the challenges he is facing

James Brown confessed that going to school is not easy, claiming all he now does is to read and no longer have time for himself

Nigerians, however, refused to believe him as they some said he still has time to make videos which he shares online

Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown also known as the Princess of Africow, has shared his experience schooling abroad.

In a latest post on his social media page, James shared new photos of himself as he confessed that going to school is not easy.

Popular crossdresser James Brown says going to school is not easy. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser revealed all his time are now for reading as he no longer has time to make videos.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Omo school no easy oo I don’t have time for my self at all. Study! study!! study!!! "

See his post below:

Nigerians react as James Brown lament about not having time to make videos

Nigerians have reacted to James Brown's confession about school being hard as some dropped encouraging words for him.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

janemena:

"Keep learning so you can teach us more in Nigeria."

_theexcellence_"

"U wey the post everytime. U sure say u the study?...No go jack F9 the carry come back Lagos o."

ewurah_abena2:

"Bro you just started and you’re tired Lmaoo ."

mhizjennz:

"Ahbeg lecturer no Dey pursue you for class I too love this james."

alhajabasirabackup:

"That's not true.... You still have time to look dis great."

babe.rikky:

"Na by force to go schoolour princess of Africow."

0d0o0u0x0s0o0f0t0:

"You just enta 100level now u dey shout sch no easy ,tinba gbaee."

adaagholor:

"Yeah schooling in the Western world is all bout study study study. But at the end it really pays. Just keep moving, you gat dis."

James Brown relocates to London

Legit.ng in a previous report revealed how lines had fallen in pleasant places for controversial crossdresser James Brown and his community of online supporters.

Just recently, a joyous Brown took to his Instagram page with the announcement that he has left the shores of Nigeria and made it to London.

Brown flooded his page with several photos of himself and luggage taken while he was still at the airport.

Source: Legit.ng