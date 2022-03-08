Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, recently made a pledge to give out N50,000 each to two fans each week

However, she was accused of making fake promises after a fan took to her page to claim it was audio

The actress then responded to the claim and explained how much she believes in the saying that givers never lack

Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, has taken time out to respond to a doubting Thomas who claimed she made fake promises.

The movie star had initially made a pledge that every week, she will give out N50,000 to two lucky fans to support their businesses.

However, a fan seriously doubted that the actress intended to keep her promise and he noted as much in his comment.

Omoni Oboli replies fan who accused her of making audio promise. Photos: @omonioboli

The person explained that even though they were a die-hard fan of the actress, her public pledge was nothing but audio.

Omoni Oboli responds

The actress soon caught wind of the comment and she took to her page to address it.

According to her, she had decided to engage in a vision bigger than herself. Omoni then wondered if it was too far-fetched for her to give two people N50k each week, seeing as her businesses were doing well.

She also wrote:

“I am not the richest out here but guess what, I am a firm believer that givers never lack! It’s a law of the universe! Give and you shall receive! God said it, I believe it and I’m living it

There was a time I was desperate for just a little help. And if this can help someone, I can, I will, I must! So help me God .”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Ifeholuwakitchen:

“God will continue to bless you Mooma.”

Ola_footies_:

“More blessings ma.”

Zizibeddings2020:

“Weldone Ma. Am sure someday I will benefit. Blessings.”

Jaydee.hairz:

“God bless you .”

Skinyminka:

“Much love mama.”

Interesting.

