In celebrating International Women's Day, Mavin boss, Don Jazzy has made a big revelation about his thriving record label

The veteran music producer shared how the female gender run the affairs of business in the label as he allocated percentages to them

Don Jazzy said 25% of Mavin artists are women and Nigerians have reacted differently to his online declaration

Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy joined the list of male celebrities who are celebrating the female gender during International Women's Day.

The music executive took to his Instagram story channel to share how women participate in the effective running of his record label.

According to Don Jazzy:

"100 % of Mavin Directors are women, 45% of Mavin staff are women

25%of Mavin artistes are women (past and present)."

The Mavin record boasts of a number of female singers both past and present including, Tiwa Savage, Di'ja, and Ayra Starr.

Check out Don Jezzy's post below:

He further shared photos of the beautiful women in Mavin.

Check them out below:

Nigerians commend Don Jazzy

Social media users have commended the Mavin boss and reacted differently to his revelation about the structure of his business.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Nomzy_styles:

"Thank you Don jazzy."

Officialfreshr:

"Great Women. Mavin is always setting the pace!"

Fefedesiigns:

"But in reality woman no dy support woman."

God.of.la.la.kabakabalon_d.or:

"And we still dey pay bride price even when na women them give all the job. Wetin we come this life come do sef. No wonder Bob go port from man to woman."

Nwogwugwud:

"This is how it should be show workings not everyone doing seminar up and down and still after today back to the bias."

Kim1_of_africa:

"Don, you no be Director? If you are one, then how is 100% women?"

