A Nigerian lady, Esther Chioma, has caused a buzz online after naming celebrities who do not dress well

In a video posted on her social media channels, Esther named actress, Destiny Etiko and singer, Simi, on the list

The clip soon went viral on social media and fans have reacted to what Esther had to say about these star’s dress sense

A young Nigerian lady, Esther Chioma, caused a heated debate online after she named some female celebrities who do not dress well in her opinion.

Esther took to her Instagram and TikTok platforms to post a video she made on some Nigerian female celebs she believes need personal stylists.

The video soon went viral owing to the caliber of people that were named on the list.

Lady calls out Simi and Destiny Etiko and DJ Cuppy for not dressing well. Photos: @xclusively_xter

Source: Instagram

In the two-minute clip, Esther started out by naming actress, Destiny Etiko, as one who needs a personal stylist.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to her, even though Etiko has an attractive body, but she scores an F when it comes to dressing the body in a classy and elegant way.

The lady said:

“In an era of rich aunty vibes, she continuously gives cheap aunty vibes and it’s a problem because someone that has the type of body she has is supposed to rock it.”

However, that was not all. Esther also listed talented singer, Simi, on her list.

According to her, Simi doesn’t appear to understand her body type and that if she gets a stylist that will help her understand it, her style will be A1.

Finally, Esther named billionaire’s daughter and celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, as someone with a problematic style.

According to her, there is always an issue with Cuppy’s outfits and she dresses like she doesn’t care.

Esther noted that Cuppy has to care about her outfits because she has a personal brand. And she should either get a stylist or try to understand the concept of styling.

See the controversial video below:

Internet users react

Esther’s video soon garnered a lot of interesting videos on social media after it went viral. While numerous people bashed the young lady, others sided with her.

Read some of their comments below:

Tynae124_:

“Is no news naa. Destiny Etiko na very local girl.”

Becca_okocha:

“Someone said Destiny should be brand ambassador for made in Aba and Onitsha clothes. .”

Cassey_berry28:

“Simi no even send anybody, she no dey follow ona do fashion parade .”

Busayoofficial:

“Coming from someone looking like thrift vendor with her boler cap.”

Ndzika:

“The person talking whatsup with this your cap abeg? ”

Angyluscious:

“Sooo true.. list goes on. These days stores like zara will kip u popping without u breaking the bank. Under 100 dollars, u look stunning. Fashion isn't about high price tag. Also ,u hv to hv Fashion sense. ”

Jennyenterprises:

“Destiny no sabi dress at alll she no lie.”

Zuriella19:

“Very correct! Especially simi I like her but she needs to upgrade her fashion sense.”

Ibt4real:

“Simi dress sense is never impressive but she's got a nice voice sha.”

Fab.gk:

“Look who is talking!!! .”

Sweetgirl_nes:

“This internet ehnn everybody can just open mouth waaaa.”

Shez_nancee:

“Sis be looking like 2002 cheap fashion … get on clown . These people have earned the right to dress as they please regardless of how low lives like you feel about it. I know you’re not here questioning anyone’s fashion sense with black lipstick and rejected hunters hat . ♀️.”

Hmm.

Destiny Etiko showers adopted daughter with gifts on birthday

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has been doing wonders in the life of her adopted daughter Chinenye since she took her under her care.

The young girl celebrated her birthday recently and the actress made it a memorable one for her.

In a video shared by Chinenye, the moment Destiny showed up with a cake and a trumpet man to surprise her was captured.

Source: Legit.ng