DJ Maphorisa has been dragged on social media after his English bundles depleted while he was trying to express how he misses his friend

The Amapiano producer is in Dublin City, Ireland as part of his world tour and he is seemingly missing some of the people he hangs around with when he was in South Africa

Trolls took to the Izolo hitmaker's comment section and roasted him while others advised him to leave English alone and concentrate on producing Amapiano

DJ Maphorisa is touring the world but he is already missing his friend from South Africa. The Amapiano producer took to social media to express how he was feeling but his English bundles let him down.

DJ Maphorisa has been roasted for his broken English while touring Ireland. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

With a loudly crying emoji and a red heart, Phori shared that he's not doing well while in Dublin City, Ireland. The star, who usually rolls with Kabza De Small, did not mention his friend's name on the tweet. He wrote:

"My mis my friend tjo."

Peeps flooded Madumane's comment section on Twitter and roasted DJ Mphorisa for the way he butchered the English language in his post.

Umalambane_zn:

"You're drunk Madumane, please sleep."

LekaMashishi:

" 'My son only speaks English'. Son: 'My mis my friend'. Sure Phori."

_Kea104:

"Guys stop with these mockery comments we have 3 celebs left on Twitter. Phori me munderstands mmkhayy."

KeletsoMaphaks:

"My miss you too Phori. My be back tomorrow neh my friend."

MfokaMqulusi:

"Leave English alone, continue with piano."

Wandile_Ntulie:

"I don't know who dribbled who here, whether you dribbled English or English dribbled you."

People thought I was crazy for pushing Amapiano

In another DJ Maphorisa news, Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Maphorisa took to social media to respond to a fan who praised him amid exploitation accusations.

Madumane shared that everyone in the music industry thought he was crazy when he started pushing Amapiano back when they were not popular among the fans.

Some people applauded the Izolo hitmaker for opening up the industry while others asked him why he is allegedly not taking care of his artists.

