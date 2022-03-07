DJ Maphorisa Gets Dragged After His English Bundles Get Depleted While on Tour in Dublin, Ireland
- DJ Maphorisa has been dragged on social media after his English bundles depleted while he was trying to express how he misses his friend
- The Amapiano producer is in Dublin City, Ireland as part of his world tour and he is seemingly missing some of the people he hangs around with when he was in South Africa
- Trolls took to the Izolo hitmaker's comment section and roasted him while others advised him to leave English alone and concentrate on producing Amapiano
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
DJ Maphorisa is touring the world but he is already missing his friend from South Africa. The Amapiano producer took to social media to express how he was feeling but his English bundles let him down.
With a loudly crying emoji and a red heart, Phori shared that he's not doing well while in Dublin City, Ireland. The star, who usually rolls with Kabza De Small, did not mention his friend's name on the tweet. He wrote:
Na who put you for jet you suppose love pass: Cubana advises Ubi Franklin after praising Wizkid and Davido
"My mis my friend tjo."
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Peeps flooded Madumane's comment section on Twitter and roasted DJ Mphorisa for the way he butchered the English language in his post.
Umalambane_zn:
"You're drunk Madumane, please sleep."
LekaMashishi:
" 'My son only speaks English'. Son: 'My mis my friend'. Sure Phori."
_Kea104:
"Guys stop with these mockery comments we have 3 celebs left on Twitter. Phori me munderstands mmkhayy."
KeletsoMaphaks:
"My miss you too Phori. My be back tomorrow neh my friend."
MfokaMqulusi:
"Leave English alone, continue with piano."
Wandile_Ntulie:
"I don't know who dribbled who here, whether you dribbled English or English dribbled you."
People thought I was crazy for pushing Amapiano
In another DJ Maphorisa news, Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Maphorisa took to social media to respond to a fan who praised him amid exploitation accusations.
Davido O2 show: My visa was granted immediately, Isreal hails singer as he jets out to UK in designer PUMA fit
Madumane shared that everyone in the music industry thought he was crazy when he started pushing Amapiano back when they were not popular among the fans.
Some people applauded the Izolo hitmaker for opening up the industry while others asked him why he is allegedly not taking care of his artists.
Source: Legit.ng