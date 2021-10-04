A man recently woke up to a nightmare he never thought would ever come through, midnight wees will never be the same

Everyone gets a little scared when they wake up at night to go to the toilet, luckily, rarely do we ever have anything to get stunned about. One man’s worst midnight loo trip nightmare recently came true though, or so he thought.

A Social media user, Mona Bushiru, took to the Zambian Snakes And Other Crawlies Facebook page to share his story. Getting up to use the toilet late at night, Mona had a mini heart attack when he saw something that looked like a snake on his bathroom mat.

After almost passing out in fright and weeing the bathroom wet, Mona realized it was just one of his bae’s braids.

Mona jokingly remarked that it seemed his wife was trying to have him killed.

He posted:

Social media users were left amused at Mona’s post. Many people made it clear that going to the loo in the dark is rookie error number one.

Mixed reactions trail the man's post

Charlotte Smith said:

“First you know dam well y’all can’t pee in dark no way you are making it into the toilet. Second, that is too funny I almost pee on myself laughing I can only imagine her waking up and walking in finding him on the floor covered in pee and laughing her a*ss off.”

Charlx Pacino Konjela Jr. suggested:

“Samantha No more Braids in the house. Comprendè?”

Margaret Belemu shared:

“Kabwe Patrick Chanda this is so funny, remember how you always complain about my wigs hanging on the hand bag stand.”

Malisela Ng'uni Mulapwa laughed hard:

“You cracked my ribs.”

