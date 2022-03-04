A video of a Nigerian socialite, Yeye Kudi, talking about the life of popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has emerged online

The woman said the actress lied about becoming a millionaire at a teenage age while taking fans through her life journey

Yeye Kudi also said she can't believe Omotola can lie about her humble beginning, Nigerians have reacted to her video

An aged woman known as Yeye Kudi by her followers has hit out at ace actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, about a statement she made.

Yeye Kudi felt Omotola lied by saying she became a millionaire as a teenager as she took fans through the actress' early life.

Yeye Kudi said Omotola Jalade lied about being a millionaire as a teenager. Credit: @realomosexy @mylagoslately

Source: Instagram

She also admitted that Omotola is a very pretty girl at her teenage age and people know about her story:

"She don change the story. I read a part where she said she was already a multimillionaire at the age of 21. I never believed that Omotola Jolade can lie she had a quite humble beginning. why despise you little humble beginning?

Yeye also noted that Omotola's dad died when she was only 15 and she had to cater for herself and two younger ones, hence she started working early.

According to her:

"She went to school after she got married, she's in her 40s now, go and check it if you marry a pilot then, he's a rich man and he took her in."

Watch her video below:

Nigerians blast Yeye Kudi

Social media users have reacted to the socialite's video, most of them blasted her for not having enough information about the person she is calling out.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Eddiediong:

"Madam can't even remember everything...all I hear is I can't remember, madam rest in Jesus name no be everything you go talk.

Harrisglam_kollections:

"Them say when you drink water you mind your business, but no this one as she de drink the water the inspiration to talk the come."

Ochechema3:

"All those so called yeyebrites liess alot ma'am."

The_real_adorable:

"I wonder why she didn't drink that water and mind her business."

Titilayomiadukeade:

"This woman is jobless na every actress history she knows."

