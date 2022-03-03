Nigerian singer Timaya has left many of his fans confused after his recent statement amid a hit and run accusation and arrest

The singer said he has no evil intention for no one, which left many of his fans asking about the alleged hit and run claim

There is speculation that Timaya's tweet may be a line from his next single set to be out on Friday

Veteran Nigerian singer Timaya, also known as the plantain boy, has sparked confusion on social media following his latest statement amid a hit and run accusation and recently an arrest.

Timaya, in a statement on Thursday, March 3, said he has no evil intention against anyone.

Timaya's tweet has generated confusion amidst a hit and run allegation against him. Credit: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

The singer said:

"Me no get no bad Mind for Nobody."

See Timaya's post below:

There is speculation that Timaya's tweet may be a line from his next single titled No Pressure, which is expected to be out next Friday.

Legit.ng in a report earlier revealed that the Cold Outside crooner had been arrested just hours after being accused of a hit and run incident in Lagos state.

In a video trending on social media, the singer was seen being taken away by policemen after he was accused of hitting a lady with his car and zooming off.

Nigerians react to Timaya's statement amidst hit and run accusation

Following Timaya's tweet, Nigerians took to his comment section, and Legit.ng captured some reactions.

See them below:

Heryourmeday:

"If you no get bad mind for anybody Them get you therefore Bad mind for bad mind Good mind for good mind."

Ebubaee:

"You first hit the lady's car from behind, she came down to check for damages and you still gather mind to hit her again. You get bad mind o... serious bad mind."

AlphaSnrs:

"You no get bad mind for nobody, I no get shi shi for nobody. How we go take do am."

Ojonya3:

"You jam the girl abi you no jam am?"

Charismatic45:

"Lol PR for your new song boss, but I just hope the lady is not hurt as reported."

Timaya called out for hitting a lady and running away

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that Timaya was called out by a lady for allegedly running away after hitting her sister with his car in Lagos.

The aggrieved lady disclosed that the singer nearly killed the victim, and when he was asked to check the damage he caused all he asked for was her phone number.

The victim has since then landed in the hospital, and her sister shared a video that showed the extent of the hit on her.

Source: Legit.ng