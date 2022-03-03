Zazu crooner, Portable, has taken to social media to claim a spot in the upcoming Headies award slated for July 15th

The fast-rising act asserted that he deserves to win a category and the award organisers should do the right thing this year

Portable also noted that people have still not forgotten the stunt the Headies brand pulled with Olamide some years back

Fast-rising singer, Portable, has taken to social media with his opinion about the Headies award slated to hold in a couple of months.

According to the Zazu crooner, what the Headies organisers did to Olamide some years back has not been forgotten by many.

Urging the organisers to come correct this year and do the right thing, Portable declared that he deserves to win an award.

"The thing wey Headies do Olamide that year, we never still forget am. Make dem better do the right thing this year. I deserve one award for there."

Nigerians react to Portable's tweet

@GheneralMoses:

"Lol, I no blame you...na those wey allow person like you turn to star I blame, many talents dey but we chose meaningless music over good ones."

@JerztheRoadman:

"Why people dey laugh sef? there is a category for "street hop" and zazoo realistically stands a very high chance of winning that category."

@Thareallife2:

"For which song exactly?"

@hotcakejr:

"I deserve one award for there like say na beer parlour. Go check your freezer, na there your own dey."

@Victory:

"See this one. What will you speak there after receiving the award?"

Portable announces 2022 UK tour

It has been an incredible rise for Portable since late last year and his music achievements keep soaring.

Portable dropped a hit song with Olamide and Poco Lee in 2021 and it has been a rollercoaster ride for him in the ever-competitive music industry.

The singer announced that he will be going on a UK tour of Birmingham city in April 2022 on Instagram and Nigerians have congratulated him for the new feat.

Nigerians reacted differently to Portable's UK tour announcement, with many asking questions.

