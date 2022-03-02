Big Brother Naija star, Tacha is never one to be drawn back especially when it comes o her choice of words or grammar

A fan of the reality star recently took to her DM to point out a blunder in her statement after Tacha posted a video

Ignoring the fact that the fan wdidn'tant her to be dragged or embarrassed, Tacha proceeded to brag about how grammar doesn't pay her bills

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha Akide has got people talking after her reply to a fan who was looking out for her on social media.

Tacha had posted a video and instead of writing 'I am', she used 'I'm, thereby changing the meaning of the sentence.

Tacha says good grammar doesn't pay her bills Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

In a bid to save her from drags and embarrassment, a fan pointed out the error to Tacha via her Instagram DM politely but Tacha only asked if the correction will fetch her money.

She also captioned the exchange with:

"You people have time and energy. Money doesn't see captions. Lool"

See the exchange below:

Nigerians react to Tacha's reply to her fan

blaze_snr:

"What happened to “oh thank you”

sparklebee7:

"grammar teacher with 100 naira account balance mtchewww."

ceemplybecca:

"Very appropriate question! Correction fluid "

adioofabk_:

"A simple correction in a respectful way was replied with nonsense. My goodness, well na the fan wey be English teacher wey enter her dm I blame."

irokoelgigante:

"Person correct you with love you still come cast am wahala for who be tacha fan."

_sueldelioness:

"This needed just a simple thank you. Phone prediction did that but I don’t care though with a laugh or smile. The guy or lady who sent that message wrote from a good place and not trolling ‍♀️"

