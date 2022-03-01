Cardi B's daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus has shown fans that she is obsessed with the newest little addition to the famous household

The musician shared a video of herself chatting to the three-year-old, who described the little boy as being perfect

Followers absolutely loved the video of Kulture and took to the comments to share, one person said: "Kids are truly innocent and so sweet!"

Cardi B's daughter and son have the cutest relationship. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared a video of Kulture telling her mother just how much she loves her baby brother. Fans could not get enough of the cuteness radiating from the video.

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture floods the web with cuteness in a video talking about her baby brother. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kulture Kiari Cephus has shown her mommy's followers just how much she loves Cardi B's little boy. The three-year-old left many swooning as they heard her describe her little brother.

Cardi B took to Instagram to share the adorable video and followers lapped up every single second of it. The rapper asked her daughter if they should take baby brother away and Kulture can be heard saying:

"No, he's perfect"

The comment section quickly filled up with reactions from loving fans.

@thick.n.sassi said:

"Awww "he's perfect" meanwhile mine said leave her brother at the hospital."

@_elysiajhane wrote:

"Kids are truly innocent and so sweet! PROTECT THESE BABIES AT ALL COST!!!"

@shenyengupdate commented:

"I was counting on Kulture to release her brother's name?!"

@thenatalielifestyle said:

"Cuteness OVERLOAD."

Many fans are waiting eagerly to find out the baby's name. People reports that Cardi B told followers that she was just moments away from tattooing her child's name and ultimately revealing the name.

