Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, has emphasized the importance of family in a recent post he made on social media

The comedian and actor shared lovely photos of himself, his wife, Mabel, and their newborn baby on Instagram

AY also used the medium to announce the VIP premiere of his new movie, Christmas in Miami in the United States

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, is excited about his new movie premiere in the United States of America.

The comedian shared new lovely photos on Instagram and stressed the importance of spending time with one's family.

Comedian AY shows off his lovely family. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"No amount of money or success can take the place of the time spent with your family."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He further urged his followers to bring their families to the VIP premiere of his new movie, Christmas in Miami:

"Bring your family to the exclusive VIP premiere of CHRISTMAS IN MIAMI this Saturday."

Check out the photos below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the family moments Comedian AY shared.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialowengee:

"Congrats once more Guys, love you both."

Stannze:

"Family is everything."

Child_of_grace23:

"Yay my exact zip code ! Back of my house actually! Running ‍♀️ ‍♀️ to get a ticket."

De_bluez_official:

"Wow god bless your beautiful home."

Olivia_e_austin:

"Hmmm where is big sister pappy."

Breathru3:

"They have no idea the time we spent on our kids abroad they think women are doing nothing."

Blizzsom:

"Enjoying parenthood to the fullest...heart is filled with so much light."

Djcahmed

"Wow that day is my birthday oooo."

Comedian AY and wife celebrate 17 years of friendship, 13 years of marriage

Legit.ng previously reported that AY and his wife, Mabel took to social media to gush over each other as they celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The comedian took a walk down memory lane with a video showing throwback photos with his woman as they celebrated 17 years of being friends and 13 years of marriage.

AY expressed gratitude to Mabel for making his life better every day and made a promise to the mother of two.

Source: Legit.ng