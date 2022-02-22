BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Pere Egbi, has caused a buzz online after sharing his definition of humility

Taking to Twitter, Pere noted that humility is not saying yes at all times or taking what is beneath you

Pere’s definition had fans commenting that they now see why he almost beat Whitemoney on the show

BBNaija Season 6 star, Pere Egbi, has gone on social media to define humility and it has caused a buzz.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Shine Ya Eye star explained what humility is not and what it actually means to him.

According to Pere, humility is not nodding ones head like a lizard and agreeing to everything they are told.

BBN star Pere's definition of humility has caused a buzz on social media. Photo: @therealpereegbi

He also added that humility does not mean taking everything that is thrown at a person even when it is beneath them.

Pere finally defined humility as knowing one’s worth and not thinking of oneself more highly than they out to.

In his words:

“Humility isn’t nodding your head like an agama lizard saying yes sir to everything you’re told or taking everything you’re given even if it’s beneath you. Humility in itself is recognizing your worth and knowing not to think of yourself more highly than you ought to! Be humble.”

See his tweet below:

Internet users react

Pere’s take on what humility means led to people bringing up his fight with Whitemoney on the BBNaija show. Read some of their comments below:

Chubby_mirabel:

“Sounds like what a therapist will say.. is Pere seeing one?”

Dee_tchyna:

“Says someone that nearly used Cord to wipe Whitemoney neck .. next !!”

Mrcontent_:

“ Na now i see why u nearly beat White money!”

Nails__dairy:

“It's also not prostrating on the floor because you want to greet .”

Gege_blaq:

“Coming from you?”

Adeoluolatomide:

“Coming from the wrong person, though. Lol.”

_Iamsheila__:

“He say humility nor be do mumu..know thy self oh ye men and women.”

Officialdanielrolland:

“Pere! Are you humble?”

Hmm.

