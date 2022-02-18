Talented Nigerian kids, Ikorodu Bois, who rose to fame by remaking trending videos on social media have done it again

This time around, they focused their talents on making a funny version of Wizkid and Buju’s music video for the song Mood

Internet users could not control their laughter at how the kids depicted Wizkid, Buju and the video vixens in the funny clip

Talented Nigerian kids group, Ikorodu Bois, have now dropped their remake of Wizkid and Buju’s music video for the song, Mood.

The Ikorodu Bois became social media sensations after internet users recognized their talent in making their own version of trending videos using funny items readily found around them.

The boys have proved that no video is impossible for them to remake and they went all out in their own version of Wizkid and Buju’s song, Mood.

Ikorodu Bois remake Wizkid and Buju's Mood music video. Photos: @ikorodu_bois

In the clip, the boys seemed to gather all the children in their community to play their part in the clip.

Some little girls acted as the video vixens while one of the boys played the role of Wizkid and another was dressed up as Buju.

Buju’s character was particularly amusing after one of the boys had to stuff his clothes to make him appear plus-sized like the singer and also had a mop attached to his head to mimic Buju’s hairstyle.

See the hilarious video below:

Fans and celebs praise Ikorodu Bois for their remake

Soon after the video was shared online, it gathered a lot of interesting reactions with online users either laughing at the whole thing or praising their talent.

Read some of the comments below:

Iamnino_b:

"❤️❤️❤️."

Jadeosiberu:

"Malik, why did you have to do Buju like that."

Ayomidate:

"Creativity choke."

Iamvjadams:

"Too good ."

Tinugrills:

"It’s the video vixen with no front teeth for me , God bless y”all ❤️."

Saucy_erin:

"The guy really look like Wizkid ."

Nashmac_sijuade:

"It’s the buju hair for me ✊."

Nice one.

Ikorodu Bois recreate epic reunion between Davido and Wizkid

Barely a few hours after the video of Wizkid and Davido’s reunion surfaced on social media, comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, quickly recreated the viral clip.

The group posted the video on Instagram with a funny caption that read “Update About last night!”

In the video, two members of the comedy group played the character of the 30BG crooner and Made in Lagos (MIL) singer.

The boys also made sure to rock similar outfits just like the music stars before they reenacted the brotherly hug.

Source: Legit.ng