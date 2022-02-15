Renowned US musician Tyrese Gibson has just lost his mum who had multiple health complications caused by pneumonia and COVID-19

Priscilla's death comes after the talented crooner emotionally pleaded with fans and netizens to pray for her then send encouraging messages to the family

A host of fans and celebrities have come out to support Tyrese who is quite broken and now wants his mum to never stop holding him just as when he was a boy and a teen

Celebrated US musician Tyrese is a broken man following the death of his mum Priscilla Murray Gibson who suffered multiple health complications.

Priscilla Murray and Tyrese Gibson. Photo: Tyrese.

Admitted to ICU

Over the past few weeks, the crooner has been rallying netizens to say a prayer for his dear mum who was admitted to the ICU following a pneumonia attack that was subsequently followed by a COVID-19 infection.

The health complications forced medics to sedate Priscilla Murray, and she has been in the ICU hooked on a ventilator for a week.

At some point, Tyrese had to stop filming and make a very passionate appeal to everyone, and more so prayer warriors, to help him pray for his dear mum.

Saddest moment of my life

"This is the saddest moment of my life; my sweet Valentines has just passed away. May the Lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her," said Tyrese.

"We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the Lord Jesus Christ honour your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens," he added.

Tyrese went on to ask his mum to hold his hand and never let him go the way she held him as a child and a teen never let him go.

Difficult time

Meanwhile, the last two years have not been easy for Tyrese as he also had to go through a painful divorce from his wife Samantha.

The two were married for four years and in December 2020, they jointly released a statement to confirm they were filing for divorce noting they would remain to be friends.

Both ups and downs

The Fast and Furious actor noted their life journey had both ups and downs but were happy to have shared it together.

Samantha and Tyrese asked for prayers and privacy during the difficult period.

