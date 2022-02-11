Reality star Maria is still working hard to make her penthouse into the perfect Lagos home she has always wanted

The former BBNaija star recently reposted a video from an interior design vendor who fitted remote-controlled curtains in the apartment

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the house with many hailing Maria for her impeccable taste

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, seems to be in no rush to move into her Lagos penthouse which she talked about months ago.

The reality star recently shared an update with fans on Instagram showing the progress level of the high-end apartment.

BBNaija Maria’s Lagos penthouse seen in mini-tour video. Photo: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria reposted a video on her Instastory channel which was initially shared by an interior design vendor who had some installations to do inside the house.

Apparently, Maria went all out to have remote-controlled curtains fitted in the luxury apartment.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Shine Ya Eyes housemate extended her gratitude to the vendor while noting that he worked his magic on every room.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

nayiga_mariam said:

"Maria should give us a house tour . I like."

chefanne__ said:

"For this same Naija???? Looks like a 5 star hotel in Dubai Big Ria the big deal."

riverudo said:

"I recognise the couch and coffee table. Maria bought them from Dubai."

sheilaokonkwo said:

"Some are saying she is minding her business and winning,abeg is any of them minding others business and losing, they are all doing well, that's good news, congratulations Maria,may God continue to bless u all,"

shallewally said:

"See the furniture she got in dubai in December, aside the cost of purchase, I don’t even want to imagine how much she paid to clear it in Nigeria, last time I got furniture from USA, I spent more than the cost to clear the container."

nayiga_mariam said:

"Am i the only person seeing a swimming pool behind the curtains."

BBNaija's Maria says men are flooding her DMs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reality star Maria Benjamin stirred yet another social media talking point after revealing the number of male suitors on her list.

The reality star said she's on the hot list of most men who approached her via DMs but she is not interested in their offers because she has got a man.

She made the comments on Instagram and Nigerians have reacted massively to it, some of them slammed her.

Source: Legit.ng