February is the month of love and Legit.ng will be shining the spotlight on different ways Nigerian celebrities have shown love and affection.

Today, we would be focusing on female Nigerian celebrities who have beautiful and enviable relationships with their sons.

Many times, boy children have been said to be closer to their mothers while daughters are the apples of their father’s eyes.

Nigerian celebrity mothers with their sons. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @tontolet, @officialjamilbalogun, @regina.daniels

While we have no fact to back up this claim, the love between some Nigerian celebrity mothers and their sons is undeniable.

Legit NG will have a look at some of these stars and their kids who give mother and son goals.

1. Toyin ‘Tiannah’ Lawani and Tenor:

This popular Nigerian celebrity stylist never fails to take any opportunity to hype and support her son, Tenor’s talents. At a very young age, Tenor has already proven to be quite confident mostly because of his mother’s backing.

2.Mercy Aigbe and Juwon:

This Nollywood actress has called her son, Juwon, her baby on several occasions as she continues to smother him with love and care. The affection between them in undeniable:

3. Regina Daniels and Munir:

This young actress might be experiencing motherhood early in life, but she has proven to be quite great at it and her relationship with Munir has endeared her to many.

4. Tiwa Savage and Jamil:

This top female music star and her son, Jamil’s bond, is also another that has left many people impressed on social media. The little boy has proven to be quite sharp and well-spoken at his young age owing to guidance from his mother.

5. Sola Ogudu and Tife Balogun:

The bond between Sola Ogudu and her only child, Tife Balogun is undeniable. The mother and son duo have continued to show how much they have each other’s backs and fans love them for it.

6. Jada P and Zion Balogun:

Wizkid’s American baby mama, Jada P and her son, Zion, continue to leave fans in awe of their love for each other.

7. Tonto Dikeh and King Andre:

This Nollywood actress has made it public knowledge that she does not joke with her son, King Andre’s wellbeing. She even celebrates herself in unique ways on Father’s Day and many fans praise her for it.

8. Rosy Meurer and King David:

Actress Rosy Meurer’s cute son with Olakunle Churchill, King David, never fail to dish out mother and son goals on social media.

9. Jackie B and Nathan:

This BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, never shied away from the fact that she is a single mother and she made it known to whoever cared to listen. Jackie B also made decisions with thoughts of her son in mind and how he would feel.

10. Toyin Abraham and Ire:

This much-loved Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and her son, Ire, have a beautiful bond that many fans admire.

Valentines’ Day is not only to celebrate the love between man and woman. The special day should also applaud the love between family members, friends, and more.

Source: Legit.ng