The Nigerian entertainment industry is no doubt blessed with a lot of beautiful and talented celebrities who grace TV screens and social media pages.

Social media has also done a lot to help fans catch up more with their favourite celebrities as it bridges the gap between them and seems almost personal.

This has led to a high number of fans openly expressing or showcasing their love for their favourite celebrities.

Genevieve and some other female celebs have a long list of men crushing on them. Photos: @genevievennaji, @moabudu, @nancyisimeofficial

Some top Nigerian female stars have also been known to garner a lot of attention from their male fans who nurse hopes of them getting to know each other on a more personal level someday.

Today, Legit.ng has gathered a list of Nigerian female celebrities who have many male fans crushing on them. See below:

1. Nancy Isime:

This beautiful media personality and actress is one that has attracted a lot of men for her talent, hard work, beauty and curves. Nancy’s social media personality is also quite endearing and makes her come off as very approachable.

2. Mo Abudu:

This media mogul is still an eye-candy despite being close to her 60s. Her poise, elegance, taste in fashion, and more are some of the reasons male fans find her endearing. She also gives off good sugar mummy vibes.

3. Toke Makinwa:

Toke Makinwa never misses the opportunity to make it known that she is a baby girl for life and a lot of men find her glamorous lifestyle appealing and would not mind being associated with her.

4. Kate Henshaw:

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, despite being 50 years old, looks half her age and still draws attention from many men. Her fitness lifestyle has also endeared a lot of fans to her.

5. Genevieve Nnaji:

This list would not be complete without the inclusion of Nollywood’s Beyonce. Genevieve’s low key lifestyle has left many men in awe of her as they try to break the air of mystery around her.

6. Shaffy Bello:

This is another Nollywood’s resident sugar mummy. At the age of 51, Shaffy Bello still makes men turn their heads when she passes by. Her ‘big woman’ roles in movies also leaves fans convinced that she is the same way in reality and many of them find her attractive.

7. Linda Osifo:

This black and beautiful Nollywood actress is another star with a long list of male admirers.

8. Nengi:

Nengi became a known face after her participation in the BBNaija reality show. She was one of the most sought after babes on the show and male fans on social media make their likeness for her known.

9. Sharon Ooja:

This Nollywood sweetheart has warmed many hearts with her good looks and beautiful smile. Sharon Ooja no doubt has a long list of male admirers.

10. Tiwa Savage:

This top musician is another star who has many of her male fans drooling over her. Tiwa’s sweet voice, stage presence, good looks, and more are some of the many reasons fans are endeared to her.

Adekunle Gold, Portable, Maduka Okoye and other sought after male celebs

A number of male Nigerian celebrities have gained the attention of many ladies with several of them willing to do anything to get a second look from these men, not minding their relationship status.

Ladies are usually attracted to men for different reasons, fame and money also does a lot to make these men become more desirable. Sometimes, looks doesn’t even come to play when money, fame and power is involved.

The Nigerian entertainment industry is blessed with a lot of handsome and talented men. A great number of these men also have so many female fans who are crushing on them.

Some of these stars include Adekunle Gold, Deyemi Okanlawon, RMD, and more.

