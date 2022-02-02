Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away and people around the world are already planning different ways to make the day extra special for their loved ones.

Just like the regular folks, celebrities who enjoy sharing their love life with fans on social media have also got many wondering what they will be up to this year.

In light of this, Legit.ng has taken a trip down memory lane and compiled videos showing some priceless celebrity Valentine’s Day moments in the previous year.

Heartwarming celebrity Valentine's Day moments in 2021. Photo: @temiotedola/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

1. Toyin Lawani and Dee Unknown's proposal

Celebrity fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani, and her lover Dee Unknown, took the next step in their relationship during the 2021 Val's Day celebration.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Lawani said a big yes to her man and got a huge rock on her fingers.

2. Stephanie Linus and her family members

The Nollywood actress spent Valentine's Day with her husband and child. The family looked completely adorable in a video shared from a family photoshoot session.

3. Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

The celebrity lovebirds spent their lover's day in a completely unusual manner. Temi flooded her Instagram page with pictures of her and Mr Eazi rocking facial masks. She also accompanied the pictures with a sweet note to her man. So cute!

4. Mercy Aigbe and her children

The Nollywood actress spent the last Valentine's Day with her children. Interestingly, the case will be completely different for Mercy this year as she now has her own man. Fingers crossed to see what they will be up to!

5. Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz

For the power couple, they were spotted in epic throwback photos that detailed their love story on Valentine's Day.

Funke equally sneaked in some words of prayer for her man as she wished him a happy celebration.

Celebrities no doubt had a great celebration in 2021 and we can't wait to see what they have planned in the weeks to come.

Lanre Gentry spills the tea on Mercy Aigbe's new relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, revealed that the actress is not the saint she claims to be with her marriage to Adekaz.

The businessman disclosed that Adekaz was introduced to him by the actress as an American returnee who wanted to invest in movie marketing.

Gentry also stated that Mercy and Adekaz's estranged first wife were friends and she had access to Adekaz because of their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng