Nollywood’s Kanayo O. Kanayo recently took time out of his busy schedule to pay a surprise visit to his undergraduate son in school

The actor shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he reunited with the young man and he also had some words to share for other parents

Kanayo explained that parents should make it a habit to pay surprise visits to their children in school in other to be well-informed about their activities

Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo recently took to his Instagram page with a post that has warmed the hearts of his fans and followers on the platform.

Apparently, the veteran actor took time out of his busy schedule to pay a surprise visit to his lookalike son who is currently studying to bag a degree.

Kanayo’s son didn’t expect his dad and the young man was quick to point out that he wasn’t informed about the visit.

The actor, in turn, noted that if he had told him, it wouldn’t have been a surprise visit anymore. Kanayo also used the opportunity to share some words of advice with fellow parents.

He encouraged parents to always pay surprise visits to their children, especially those who are schooling long distances. Kanayo said sometimes the kids may not be in school and would keep deceiving their parents.

The actor said it’s better for parents to take proactive steps now that they have the chance to do so.

Reactions

emperorchedda said:

"This is extremely important especially with female kids."

jobranix_de_brand said:

"God bless you sir.. Those unscheduled visits made me who i am today. My dad showed up at 12midnight sometimes.. It kept me on my toes and i made it...."

ubermajestic said:

"Real igbo Father with disciplinary orientation..... Sir, You are Original to the culture."

tom_confectioneries said:

"Give them a surprise visit with a white envelope o."

jessicaogoba said:

"Good idea sir, some of us are paying for school fee million, but we never make an attempt to check Weather our is staying in school or not or if is attending lecture."

