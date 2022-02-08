A popular politician who is known for giving motivational quotes on social media, Reno Omokri has stirred a controversial talking point online

Reno urged single men to go for a beautiful woman when they want to marry instead of a praying one

He gave reasons for the statements but Nigerians feel such advice shouldn't come from a pastor as they reacted differently to it

Pastor Reno Omokri has got a lot of Nigerians talking on social media after making a comparison between a praying wife and a beautiful one.

Reno opined that the best type of wife is not a praying one and he explained what he meant by breaking down the statement.

Reno Omokri advises men on the choice of women. Credit: @renoomokri

Source: Instagram

He wrote on Twitter:

"Why have 33% when you can get the full 100%? Even if you must get 33%, it is better to choose a woman that can slay. You can teach prayer. But you either have beauty or you don't."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Check out his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Reno's advice, most of them feel he is contradicting himself. Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Edknineworld:

"Reno Abeg stay one side, no dey confuse the congregation."

Chen.bodyessentials:

"Uncle Reno we don hear. Tommorow you go say another thing."

Gracyama:

"Slaying and beauty are very different."

Djjamzy_:

"A woman that has money and she's God fearing. A woman that has money will definitely be fine. It's that simple."

Amy_nic27:

"You can’t teach prayer my dear ooo."

Justinomilano1:

"Reno dey try share money making tips abeg, enough of women talk!"

Oliviaglloww:

"Always contradicting himself everyday, motivational speaker isonu."

Edoziemcv:

"Praying Sister Agatha in the mud Women should just do what makes them happy. These men don’t know what they want. Lol."

Reno Omokri advises men against rendering financial assistance to their lovers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri advised men against giving their girlfriends money.

The ex-presidential aide said when a woman asks her boyfriend for financial assistance, the latter should let her know that she has mistaken him for her father.

Nigerians reacted differently to his advice, most of them blasted him.

Source: Legit.ng