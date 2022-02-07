Nollywood actress, Mary Nky Onyemena aka Miss Koikoi has taken to social media with a post celebrating her husband, Schatz

The small-sized actress showered numerous prayers on her man in a beautiful post on her Instagram page

Miss Koikoi also shared different photos and videos of her husband as fans and colleagues sent in their best wishes

Small-sized Nollywood actress, Mary Nky Onyemena, popularly known as Miss KoiKoi has celebrated her husband's birthday on social media.

The actress shared a post on her Instagram page where she showed off her 'oyinbo' man and also showered him with numerous heartfelt prayers.

Miss Koikoi shared a post to mark her husband's birthday Photo credit: @official_misskoikoi

Source: Instagram

Miss Koikoi and her dashing man tied the knot in 2020.

"Happy Birthday To You My Schatz. May the Lord bless you from above, and cause His face to shine upon you. May He be gracious to you, and bless you. On this special day of yours, may the Lord hear all your prayers and grant all your requests."

Nigerians react

realvictorosuagwu:

"Happy Birthday Schatz..."

ola_bimbs:

"Happy birthday "

timmykmacnicol:

"Happy birthday to our hubby"

zuleezulekha:

"happy birthday to him, and much love from kenya misskoikoi❤❤"

oluakkachi:

"He looks playful and down to earth. Happy birthday to your hubby, where's he from?"

blessqueen61:

"Happy birthday to your handsome hubby many more years to celebrate❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ijiekhuamen:

"Happy birthday to him; may he be forever blessed; Amen."

nana.adepa.56679:

"Happy birthday sir ...God bless you so much for everything you've been doing for our sis❤️"

ezinnejumbo:

"Birthday blessings to you sire, may the Lord keep you and increase you in Jesus name Amen."

juriciabrown:

"Happy birthday to him long life and prosperity."

Miss Koikoi and oyinbo husband tie the knot

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actress tied the knots with her oyinbo lover.

Photos of Mary Nky Onyemena popularly known as Miss Koikoi with her white husband at a registry were spotted online and it got many Nigerians congratulating the actress.

The small-sized actress, her white lover, and two other people who seemed to be relatives of the film star posed for a photo behind the banner. It seemed that the photo was from the court wedding of the couple.

